Musikmesse 2015: Martin announces new X and Road Series models

Martin 00X1AE X-Series
Martin GPCRSGT Grand Performance Road Series
Martin GPX1AE Grand Performance X-Series
Ed Sheeran X Signature Edition

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Following last week's Dreadnought reveal, Martin Guitars has announced that new X Series and Road Series models will be on display on the Musikmesse show floor.

The Pennsylvanian acoustic specialist will also take the opportunity to show off its Ed Sheeran X Signature Edititon. Sheeran donates 100% of his cut from each guitar sold to East Anglia's Children'sHospices.

Martin Guitars Musikmesse press release

C. F. Martin & Co. announces new X Series and Road Series models, which are set to be unveiled at Musikmesse 2015 in Frankfurt, Germany April 15-18. The contemporary X Series new models to be showcased include the 00X1AE and GPX1AE and GPCRSGT new Road Series model.

Additionally on display will be the second Signature Artist Edition Guitar, Ed Sheeran X Signature Edition, which was designed in collaboration with multi-platinum selling artist Ed Sheeran. Sheeran is once again donating 100% of his royalties from the sales of each guitar to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (www.each.org.uk ), a UK-based charity in his hometown. The organization, whose Royal Patron is The Duchess of Cambridge, supports families and cares for young people with life-threatening conditions and provides services across several UK counties, including Suffolk, where Sheeran was raised.

Details on the products featured at Musikmesse are below.

Ed Sheeran X Signature Edition: The second Signature Artist Edition features an LX body size with Ed's signature "X" (multiply) album logo on the headplate and fretboard in fluorescent green. The multi-platinum-selling album's logo is inlaid in solid koa on a solid Sitka spruce top. The C.F. Martin & Co. logo is also displayed in fluorescent green on the black High Pressure Laminate (HPL) headplate. The model comes stage-ready, equipped with Fishman Isys T electronics, SP Lifespan Martin strings and a padded gig bag. (MSRP $699.00)

X SERIES MODELS:

The 00-14 fret, non-cutaway, acoustic electric model features a Sitka spruce top and high-pressure laminate mahogany-grained back and sides. It is equipped with SP Lifespan strings and Fishman Sonitone electronics with USB. The 00X1AE is sure to please players of all levels with its ease of playability and great tone whether playing at home or on the stage.(MSRP $749.00) GPX1AE: A Grand Performance-14 fret, non-cutaway, acoustic-electric model that features a Sitka spruce top and high-pressure laminate mahogany-grained back and sides. The rust colored laminate neck complements the rich hue of the back and sides, making this an aesthetic beauty. Equipped with Fishman Sonitone electronics with USB for a great dynamic sound. (MSRP $749.00)

ROAD SERIES MODELS: