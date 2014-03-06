Musikmesse 2014: Orange to launch limited edition white amps

The white finish is available on all Rockerverb and Thunderverb heads/combos

Musikmesse 2014: UK amp firm Orange, usually easily recognisable by it's radiant namesake finish, has announced a limited edition white finish option available on all of its Rockerverb amps, Thunderverb 200 and 50 heads and it's cabinet range.

The hugely impractical, but nonetheless highly desirable option is being rolled out at next week's Frankfurt Musikmesse convention and will feature white Levant covering, gold piping and gold-capped handles. We admit they're incredibly tempting, but don't come crying to us when you've spilt Ribena on it…

Orange limited edition white amps press release

Orange Amplification are launching a limited edition white finish of their Rockerverb guitar amp heads and combos, Thunderverb 200 and 50 heads and legendary PPC412 and the more compact PPC212 Speaker Enclosures.

For a limited time only, these sought after heads and speaker enclosures will be available finished, as never before, in a prestigious white Levant covering trimmed with traditional gold piping and gold capped handles. These elegant amplifiers and cabinets are the ultimate in luxury!

The Orange Rockerverb series, long regarded as a British guitar amp masterpiece, are highly versatile roadworthy amps covering a wide range of tones. MusicRadar readers voted the Rockerverb 50 Combo one of the best valve combo guitar amps in the world in 2013.

Orange's Thunderverb series amps have long been revered as one of the best sounding amps and were recently described by Guitar World to have 'jaw dropping British tones, superb versatility and exceptional quality'. The smaller Thunderverb 50, stated MusicRadar, is 'highly versatile and powerful head from one of the UK's great amp builders.'

The matching white PPC412 and compact lighter PPC212 speaker enclosures are built to the same high standards and deliver the distinct warm midrange tones synonymous with Orange.

The white limited editions ranges will be at the Frankfurt Musikmesse exhibition on the Orange Music Booth (F60, Hall 4.0) and are available for general distribution from April 2014.