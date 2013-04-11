Musikmesse 2013 video: PRS unveils the P22 Trem

Image 1 of 4 The new P22 Trem fatures a chocolatey carved figured maple top PRS unviels the P22 Trem

Image 2 of 4 The blend control allows players to combine both humbucker and piezo pickups PRS unviels the P22 Trem Image 3 of 4 The P22 gets updated with a classic PRS tremelo PRS unviels the P22 Trem Image 4 of 4 The P22 Trem will make its debut appearance at the Frankfurt Musikmesse PRS unviels the P22 Trem

Musikmesse 2013: PRS is to unveil the P22 Trem at the Frankfurt Musikmesse.

The new model adds a PRS tremelo bridge to the popular P22 model, which already features a pair of PRS humbuckers and a PRS LR Baggs piezo system.

The P22 Trem will also retain the twin outputs of the original model, meaning players can plug into an acoustic or an electric amp, or alternatively players can combine the two sounds via an on-board blend control.

PRS press release

PRS Guitars has announced the launch of the new P22 Trem guitar, which will make its international debut at the Frankfurt Musikmesse between 10-13 April.

The new model builds on the foundation of the well-received original P22, with its combination of 57/08 humbuckers and PRS/LR Baggs piezo system, adding the classic PRS tremolo bridge to extend the versatility of an already hugely flexible guitar.

The P22 Trem features the same outstanding spec as the P22, with carved figured maple top, solid mahogany body, 22 fret, 25" scale length mahogany neck, Pattern Regular neck shape, rosewood finger board and Birds inlays. The P22 Trem's twin outputs allow players to plug into their favourite electric or acoustic guitar amps, or DI into a mixing desk. By utilising the separate blend control, the tone of the P22 Trem's 57/08 pickups can also be combined with acoustic sounds through a single output.

PRS Guitars Europe managing director Gavin Mortimer said, "The new P22 Trem is a really exciting guitar - great for recording with and a really versatile stage performer too. Customers have been asking for the great electric/acoustic tones of the P22 with the capabilities and smooth feel of a PRS tremolo bridge added, so we're delighted to be introducing the new model for 2013."