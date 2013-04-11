Musikmesse 2013: new and notable amps in pictures
Marshall Offset 1-watt head and cab
Musikmesse 2013: We trawled the show floor here in Frankfurt to find the most exciting new developments in the world of amps. Click through to see what we turned up...
The ‘full stop’ to Marshall’s 50th Anniversary 1-watt combos. Hands up who doesn’t want one?
Engl Ironball 20-watt compact head
Two channels of valve tone in a smart, portable chassis. We’ve seen this before, and are eagerly awaiting review units.
Orange Crush CR120
The new top of the line model for the brand’s solid state amps. There are also 60-watt 1x12, and 120-watt 2x12 combos. Excellent build quality, very attractive prices.
Bogner Atma 18
A three-channel compact head that was debuted at NAMM, but has moved on in development since. Bogner says ‘summer’ for availability - bring it on!
Laney Ironheart 30
The big one is great, the IRT Studio is really great, so here’s a mid-power, do-it-all 1x12 combo version of this very capable series of amps.
D'Angelico amplifier
The revived guitar brand is developing an amplifier for jazz, built by Two-Rock. So far only a prototype, but very interesting nonetheless.
Carlsbro
Carlsbro has a new ex-Marshall management team and some some smart new amps. The Kickstart range is entry level, Evo is midrange and VAC is the top of the line. Lots of options, very accessible prices.
Fender Pawn Shop Excelsior Pro
Not new for Frankfurt, but still one of our favourite amps of modern times. Simple, great sounding, looks fantastic.
Blackstar HT Metal series
Whole new range of amps aimed squarely at, yep, metal!
Marshall Slash cabs
These aren’t new, but who doesn’t want to see a nice lady poised above the world’s most revered amp brand?
PRS SE amps
The PRS SE amps have been revoiced, here in 1 x 12 30-watt valve combo form. All for £599 in the UK? That’s a very tempting proposition.