Musikmesse 2013: Jackson unveils eight USA Select 7/8-strings

MUSIKMESSE 2013: Jackson has announced no less than eight additions to flagship USA Select Series, including four seven-string models: the B7, B7 Deluxe, B7MG and B7MG Deluxe, plus corresponding eight-string versions.

Common features include beveled alder bodies, quarter sawn maple necks and EMG/DiMarzio pickups. They also all feature Gotoh tuners, Dunlop locking stap pins and ebony fingerboards. Perhaps more importantly it's a sign of the ever-increasing demand for seven and eight-string guitars, even at the firm's highest price points.

Click through the gallery to view all of the new additions, starting with the B7 (pictured).

Jackson USA Select B7

PRESS RELEASE: The seven-string B7 features a beveled alder body, bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and oil finish, compound-radius ebony fingerboard (12”-16”) with 24 jumbo frets and side-dot position markers, 27” scale length, dual direct-mount DiMarzio® D Activator 7™ pickups, Jackson direct-mount HT-7 hard-tail string-through bridge, Jackson-branded Gotoh® tuners and Dunlop® locking strap pins.