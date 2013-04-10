Musikmesse 2013: Jackson unveils eight USA Select 7/8-strings
MUSIKMESSE 2013: Jackson has announced no less than eight additions to flagship USA Select Series, including four seven-string models: the B7, B7 Deluxe, B7MG and B7MG Deluxe, plus corresponding eight-string versions.
Common features include beveled alder bodies, quarter sawn maple necks and EMG/DiMarzio pickups. They also all feature Gotoh tuners, Dunlop locking stap pins and ebony fingerboards. Perhaps more importantly it's a sign of the ever-increasing demand for seven and eight-string guitars, even at the firm's highest price points.
Click through the gallery to view all of the new additions, starting with the B7 (pictured).
Jackson USA Select B7
PRESS RELEASE: The seven-string B7 features a beveled alder body, bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and oil finish, compound-radius ebony fingerboard (12”-16”) with 24 jumbo frets and side-dot position markers, 27” scale length, dual direct-mount DiMarzio® D Activator 7™ pickups, Jackson direct-mount HT-7 hard-tail string-through bridge, Jackson-branded Gotoh® tuners and Dunlop® locking strap pins.
Jackson USA Select B7 Deluxe
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The seven-string B7 Deluxe features a beveled alder body, through-body quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and oil finish, compound-radius ebony fingerboard (12”-16”) with 24 jumbo frets and side-dot position markers, 27” scale length, black fingerboard and headstock binding, direct-mount DiMarzio® D Activator 7™pickups, Jackson direct-mount HT-7 hard-tail string-through bridge, Jackson-branded Gotoh® tuners and Dunlop® locking strap pins.
Jackson USA Select B7MG
MUSIKMESSE 2013PRESS RELEASE:The seven-string B7MG features a beveled alder body, bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and oil finish, compound-radius ebony fingerboard (12”-16”) with 24 jumbo frets and side-dot position markers, 27” scale length, direct-mount EMG® 707 (neck) and 81-7 (bridge) pickups, Jackson direct-mount HT-7 hard-tail string-through bridge, Jackson-branded Gotoh® tuners and Dunlop® locking strap pins.
Jackson USA Select B7MG Deluxe
MUSIKMESSE 2013PRESS RELEASE:The seven-string B7MG Deluxe features a beveled alder body, through-body quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and oil finish, compound-radius ebony fingerboard (12”-16”) with 24 jumbo frets and side-dot position markers, 27” scale length, black fingerboard and headstock binding, direct-mount EMG® 707 (neck) and 81-7 (bridge) pickups, Jackson direct-mount HT-7 hard-tail string-through bridge, Jackson-branded Gotoh® tuners and Dunlop® locking strap pins.
Jackson USA Select B8
MUSIKMESSE 2013PRESS RELEASE:The eight-string B8 features a beveled alder body, bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement, compound-radius ebony fingerboard (12”-16”) with 24 jumbo frets and side-dot position markers, 27” scale length, dual direct-mount DiMarzio® D Activator 8™ pickups, Jackson direct-mount HT-8 hard-tail string-through bridge, Jackson-branded Gotoh® tuners and Dunlop® locking strap pins.
Jackson USA Select B8 Deluxe
MUSIKMESSE 2013PRESS RELEASE:The eight-string B8 Deluxe features a beveled alder body, through-body quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement, compound-radius ebony fingerboard (12”-16”) with 24 jumbo frets and side-dot position markers, 27” scale length, black fingerboard and headstock binding, direct-mount DiMarzio® D Activator 8™pickups, Jackson direct-mount HT-8 hard-tail string-through bridge, Jackson-branded Gotoh® tuners and Dunlop® locking strap pins.
Jackson USA Select B8MG
MUSIKMESSE 2013PRESS RELEASE:The eight-string B8MG features a beveled alder body, bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement, compound-radius ebony fingerboard (12"-16") with 24 jumbo frets and side-dot position markers, 27" scale length, direct-mount EMG® 808 pickups, Jackson direct-mount HT-8 hard-tail string-through bridge, Jackson-branded Gotoh® tuners and Dunlop® locking strap pins.
Jackson USA Select B8MG Deluxe
MUSIKMESSE 2013PRESS RELEASE:The eight-string B8MG Deluxe features a beveled alder body, through-body quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement, compound-radius ebony fingerboard (12”-16”) with 24 jumbo frets and side-dot position markers, 27” scale length, black fingerboard and headstock binding, direct-mount EMG® 808 pickups, Jackson direct-mount HT-8 hard-tail string-through bridge, Jackson-branded Gotoh® tuners and Dunlop® locking strap pins.