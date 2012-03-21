Musikmesse 2012: VOX Lil' Looper

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Combining two independent loops with a dozen onboard effects, the VOX Lil´ Looper shares many of the winning features of the VOX Dynamic Looper.

The easy-to-use design, solid footswitches, versatile effects, and layering loops are ideal for guitarists who want to break new ground in looped performances or who seeks new expressive power. Lil' Looper offers the additional convenience of being compact, lightweight, and battery operated. A balanced Mic input allows any mic´ed instrument - or even a vocalist - to enjoy the sonic power of the Lil´ Looper right away!

Two Independent Loops

You can record each of the two loops separately, and instantly create complex and original performances by switching between different chord patterns or phrases of differing length. The Loop Quantize feature lets you create phrases that precisely match the same time signature and tempo.

Onboard Effects

In addition to familiar effects such as distortion, compressor, phaser, and chorus, the Lil´ Looper also offers effects that simulate an acoustic guitar or bass, for a total of twelve types. These include not only effects designed for guitar, but also some designed for use with a Microphone, allowing you use to the Lil' Looper for any Mic performance as well.

Compact & Convenient

The Lil' Looper is compact, battery operated, and provides a handy headphone output, so it´s simple to create and enjoy loop performances anywhere. Easy to transport, it's ideal not only on stage but also for having fun playing loops at home, or even for practicing.

Optional VFS2 footswitch

Using the optional VFS2 footswitch offers extended hands-free control of the Lil´ Looper; use it to switch effects, play or stop loops, or erase phrases.

Key Features

Intuitive dual pedal design

Record for a total of 90 seconds on two independent loops

Overdubbing with Undo/Redo

Add infinite layers with SOS recording capabilities

Loop Quantize

Creates phrases that automatically loop on the beat

Sync two loops to the same tempo

12 Effects

Pedal: Comp, Crunch, Overdrive, Distortion

Modulation: Chorus, Phaser, Mod Delay; Stutter

Simulation: Acoustic, Bass, Radio, Pitch

Built-in metronome/rhythm guide

Headphone output with metronome only mode

Switch between Guitar input & Balanced Mic (1/4") input

Battery power (AA x 6) or optional AC power adapter

Optional VFS2 can turn effects on/off, stops loops, or erase a phrase

