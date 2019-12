Vintage beauties from Gibson, Fender, Gretsch and much more!

Frankfurt Musikmesse 2012 wasn't just about new products. Up on floor 4.1, the Musikmesse Vintage Show saw several retailers put together a staggering collection of vintage guitars, amplifiers and more.

Kicking off with this beautiful 1952 Gibson Les Paul, here are some of the highlights. Click onwards and prepare to drool...