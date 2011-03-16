Musikmesse 2011: Hofner unveils three new Verythin guitars and basses

Hofner verythin

As MusicRadar prepares its assault on 2011's Frankfurt Musikmesse trade show next month, the first few gear releases are trickling through. Hofner, the German guitar brand most famed for its Violin 'Beatle' bass, has announced a new trio of electric guitars and basses for its Verythin range.

Singlecut

The HVSC Verythin Singlecut is, as the name suggests, a single cutaway model featuring a Bigsby Tremolo, spruce top, maple back and sides, ebony fingerboard, and German mini humbuckers. RRP is £1175, available in black or light blue.

Special

The HVSP Verythin Special features the same materials and pickups but replaces the Bigsby with a trapeze tailpiece. RRP is £1125, available in classic Hofner sunburst.

Bass

Finally, the Contemporary Series Verythin HCT5007SB Bass features a short scale, 30-inch/76cm neck. It also boasts the same spruce/maple combination but adds a solid centre block for reduced feedback. RRP is £665.

See Hofner and Barnes & Mullins for more.