MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2012: November

Hardware synths: you voted for your favourite.

Joe Satriani was the latest star to reveal their not-so-guilty pleasures in November, while you told us about the hardware synths that you just love outright.

In the never-ending DAW update race, Steinberg announced Cubase 7, while Steve Lukather and Rick Wakeman both discussed some of their favourite albums.

Here are MusicRadar's biggest new articles from November 2012…

Joe Satriani: my top 5 not-so-guilty pleasures of all time

The guitar master on the music he loves without fear

The 22 best hardware synths in the world today

Analogue, digital and hybrid instruments in keyboard, desktop and rack-mount formats

Steinberg Cubase 7 announced: new features revealed

Steinberg has announced Cubase 7 and Cubase Artist 7, new versions of its long-standing DAW. ...

Steve Lukather picks 10 essential guitar albums

The player's player names his all-time faves

Rick Wakeman's 10 favourite prog-rock albums of all time

The keyboard legend chooses his ultimate progressive opuses