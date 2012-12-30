MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2012: November

Joe Satriani was the latest star to reveal their not-so-guilty pleasures in November, while you told us about the hardware synths that you just love outright.
In the never-ending DAW update race, Steinberg announced Cubase 7, while Steve Lukather and Rick Wakeman both discussed some of their favourite albums.
Here are MusicRadar's biggest new articles from November 2012…
Joe Satriani: my top 5 not-so-guilty pleasures of all time
The guitar master on the music he loves without fear
The 22 best hardware synths in the world today
Analogue, digital and hybrid instruments in keyboard, desktop and rack-mount formats
Steinberg Cubase 7 announced: new features revealed
Steinberg has announced Cubase 7 and Cubase Artist 7, new versions of its long-standing DAW. ...
Steve Lukather picks 10 essential guitar albums
The player's player names his all-time faves
Rick Wakeman's 10 favourite prog-rock albums of all time
The keyboard legend chooses his ultimate progressive opuses