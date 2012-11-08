Joe Satriani: my top 5 not-so-guilty pleasures of all time

"When it comes to music, I've got so many 'not-so-guilty pleasures' that it's hard to know where to begin – so we’ll start at the beginning, then. The music we love as we come of age stays with us our entire lifetime. It becomes part of our DNA.

"We never know what song is going to hit us right between the eyes, make our hearts go boom-boom-boom or go straight into our soul and become part of us. We embrace this music as the soundtrack to our lives.

"Growing up the youngest in a house of seven music enthusiasts,I was exposed to a variety of music: jazz, classical, funk, rock 'n' roll, blues, etc. I loved it all. It's all a part of me, and it informs my playing style today.

"Some of my friends thought I was nuts when I would put on a Black Sabbath record, then a James Brown disc, followed by Jethro Tull, only to be followed by Miles Davis or Todd Rundgren. Inspiration and genius was my concept of continuity. I did my best to turn my buddies on to all the artists I loved, and they returned the favor, opening my eyes to other kinds of new music.

"So here are some of my enduring guilty and not-so-guilty pleasures… "