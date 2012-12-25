MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2012: June

Dream Theater's John Petrucci was good enough to tell us about his 11 favourite prog rock albums in June, and you lapped up a new song from ZZ Top and a one-day-only free download of Arturia's Minimoog V (sadly, that day has now passed).

We also pointed out some common mixing mistakes and speculated on what we'd like to see in the then-unannounced Ableton Live 9.

Here are MusicRadar's biggest new articles from June 2012…

Dream Theater's John Petrucci: the 11 greatest prog-rock albums of all time

The guitar titan picks the best

Song premiere: ZZ Top return with the blues stunner Consumption

A preview of the upcoming Texicali EP

Get Arturia Minimoog V for free

Download the 'original' version for nothing for one day only

10 tell-tale signs of an amateur mix

Make your tracks stand out for the right reasons

Geddy Lee and Billy Corgan talk albums vs singles

Rush, Smashing Pumpkins stars on music in an iPod era (part 1)

Ableton Live 9 new features: what we want to see

We speak to Freemasons, Dada Life and other Ableton experts about their Live 9 feature...