Get Arturia Minimoog V for free

Today, World Music day, Arturia is celebrating by giving away a fully working version of its Minimoog V plug-in.

The only difference between the free download and the full-price version is that the functions behind the front panel are not available, so forget the mod matrix and the built-in effects. But hey, that makes it even more like the original Moog hardware.

Otherwise, all sounds and features from the Minimoog V 2.5 (a $229/€219 product) are included. So, head over to the Arturia Facebook page and like them to get yours NOW!

