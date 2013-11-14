Musicians save Oxford music shop from closure

Music retail chain PMT's Oxford branch has avoided forced closure thanks to the support of local musicians including members of Radiohead and Supergrass.

The shop was slated for closure when Travelodge, the owners of the building the shop is located in, submitted a proposal to transform the premises into a cafe and restaurant.

Outraged local musicians, including Radiohead's Colin Greenwood and Supergrass front man Gaz Coombes, opposed the chance and helped sway Oxford Council's decision. The council voted on the issue last night, and and rejected the plans.

"I love PMT," Greenwood told the Oxford Mail. "It is the first place I go to when I need to get anything. It is very down to earth. I have known those guys for a long time. It is a drop-in place to meet and chat. I still get my own gear and they can answer difficult technical questions about computers and synthesisers."

Gaz Coombes, former Supergrass front man turned solo artist, also commented: "I've been going to PMT Music shop since I was young, as have many fellow musicians and friends. There is nothing like it in Oxford and it's vital for the continual nurturing of Oxford music.

"It's the cultural soul of Oxford and the birthplace of many great artists and musicians, with PMT providing an important hub for the vast amount of creative people living here."

The shop has been at its current location for 15 years, on the vibrant Cowley Road area of Oxford, and more than 1200 locals joined a Facebook group to oppose its closure.