Musicians react to the death of Adam Yauch of Beastie Boys

Adam Yauch 1964 - 2012. © Jonathan Alcorn/ZUMA Press/Corbis

As news broke of Beastie Boy Adam Yauch's death yesterday (4 May), fellow artists were quick to pay tribute to the pioneering musician who fused hip-hop with punk rock.

"Adam Yauch brought a lot of positivity into the world and I think it's obvious to anyone how big of an influence the Beastie Boys were on me and so many others." Eminem said in a statement. "They are trailblazers and pioneers and Adam will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, Mike D., and Ad-Rock."

"My condolences to Adams family, The Beastie Boys, their team, and their millions of fans," said LL Cool J. "It's deeply painful to lose someone we grew up with. It seems like just yesterday they helped me break into the business. It hurts man. We must preserve his legacy by continuing to represent the culture he loved so much. May GOD bless your soul MCA. PS. Thank You."

Chuck D wrote, "Last night, I took a 14 hour flight to Sydney, Australia from LA, embarking on PE's 80th tour in 25 years. I just landed to 65 texts with the news. Adam and the Boys put us on out first tour 25 years and 79 tours ago. They were essential to our beginning, middle and today. Adam especially was unbelievable in our support from then 'til now, even allowing me to induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I consider myself a strong man and my father says be prepared to lose many in your post-50 path of life. Still, I'm a bit teary-eyed leaving this plane."

Other musicians took to Facebook and Twitter. Here are some of their words:

"Rip dear Adam Yauch. Words can't express the sadness and loss. Ur humor, talent & gentle soul are just irreplacable. Be at peace brother." - Tom Morello

"Sad news about Adam Yauch's passing,a man of dignity + spiritual conviction. I always had great respect for him in times we met and talked." - Billy Corgan

"R.I.P. Adam Yauch" - Joe Satriani

"47 is too young. Brutal. Sad." - Vernon Reid

"Shocked and sad to hear about Adam Yauch. Didn't know him...wish I had. Big fan of his. RIP MCA." - Josh Freese

"Prayers and all the love I could ever muster for Adam Yauch. What a beautiful man. God bless his beautiful soul. A class act all the way." - Flea

Above: the video for Make Some Noise, directed by Adam Yauch, featuring Seth Rogen, Elijah Wood and Danny McBride portraying the Beastie Boys.

"R I P Adam... I'm devastated. Praying for Adam Yauch's family from the legendary Beastie Boys. Youll be missed!" - Rev. Run from Run-DMC

"RIPMCA the First Tape I ever bought as a kid was The Beastie Boys , Stank ya for the inspiration." - Big Boi of OutKast

"Lollapalooza '94, talked to Yauch almost everyday. He was full of wisdom and encouragement for a freaked out kid like I was. Thank you MCA." - Billie Joe Armstrong

"RIP Beastie's MCA." - Bumblefoot, Guns N' Roses

"Sad day. MCA was fucking awesome. RIP man. We'll miss you very much." - Slash

"Rest in peace MCA. You are a legend. No sleep 'till Brooklyn." - Lenny Kravitz

"Thank you for 'Sabotage' bass riff and many other great grooves. Adam also worked for justice and peace consciousness." - Krist Novoselic