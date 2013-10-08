Moog unveils five affordable Minifooger stompboxes

In a move that's sure to have shoe-gazers in a state of hyperventilation, Moog has announced a new range of affordable guitar effects pedals, dubbed the Minifoogers.

The MF Drive, MF Boost, MF Delay, MF Ring and MF Trem all feature true bypass, a 100% analogue signal path, and aluminium shells. They have MSRPs of $149 to $209.

What's more, the pedals all have a nice nod to Moog's synthy roots in the form of a dedicated expression pedal input that can be CV controlled.

PRESS RELEASE: Announcing the launch of the Minifooger Analog Effects family – a series of compact - easy to use stomp boxes designed primarily for use with electric guitar and bass. Each Minifooger is housed in a rugged cast aluminum enclosure and features a 100% analog signal path, true bypass design, optional battery power, and a single expression pedal input providing hands-free control of one specified parameter within each unit.

“We have been working on designs for a line of highly engineered analog effects pedals that are affordable, compact, and easy to use for some time. We are extremely pleased with the outcome and hope that guitar and bass players are too,” said Mike Adams, President of Moog Music.

Each Minifooger’s user interface is centered on musicality and the ability to create new effects quickly. There is also a dedicated expression pedal input that provides control over a function and allows the player to go beyond the panel settings to explore wild, and experimental sounds. This input can also be controlled via CV.

“We want people to approach these pedals from an aural standpoint. The sonic capabilities of Minifoogers are extensive, but they are also easy to use. You can just close your eyes, turn knobs, and create modern, vintage, or other worldly sounds,” said Cyril Lance, Chief Engineer Moog Music.

We are launching The Minifooger Analog Effects family with 5 compact stomp boxes – the MF Drive, MF Boost, MF Delay, MF Ring, and MF Trem. Each pedal is 100% analog, designed and hand assembled in Moog’s factory in Asheville, North Carolina and carries a US street price below $200.

Minifooger Analog Effects Pedals are available for preorder from all authorized Moog dealers now. We will begin shipping the first units from our Asheville factory in October, 2013.

For more information about Minifooger Analog Effects Pedals got to: MINIFOOGER.COM