Modelling preamp systems and full-range, flat response cabs explained

FRFR stands for Full Range, Flat Response. Put simply, if you wanted to use your modelling system in all its glory, including the speaker simulations, you need a speaker that can deliver a full range of 40hz to at least 18khz and be as flat and neutral as possible without adding any peaks or troughs in this range. A flat line, if you will.

While some guitarists looked to the pro-audio world and settled on the pre-existing wedge format, many others wanted the comfort and familiar feeling of a cabinet behind them, and preferably something that looked like a traditional guitar cab.

If it’s that simple, you might wonder whether we should all be using FRFR systems for our backline. The problem lies with the technology of capturing the cabinet simulation (sims). This is called an IR or Impulse Response, and put simply, it’s a snapshot of the frequency of the cabinet you choose.

Unfortunately, it won't sound like the original cab; at best, it sounds like a recording of the cab you’ve just used. It’s this lack of the 'amp in the room' feel that's the biggest stumbling block to FRFR domination.

When you take an IR of a cab, it’s generally using just one microphone. When your ear hears a signal going through a cab, it hears all of the cone, it hears the interaction inside the cab, the resonance of the cab and reflections with walls, floors and all of the room interaction, all pretty much at once.

With a microphone or even lots of them, there isn’t a way to capture all of that information from everywhere, hence the reproduction contained in the IR is not as lifelike as the real thing – the “amp in the room” syndrome.

As soon as you use a traditional guitar cab without cab sims, the feeling is back. For many, though, the feeling of using only a small part of the modeller’s capability is not enough.