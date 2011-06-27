Michael Jackson Thriller jacket sells for $1.8m
A jacket worn by Michael Jackson in his 1983 Thriller video has sold for $1.8m at auction in Beverly Hills.
The jacket was the standout piece in the Music Icons auction that took place at Julien’s Auctions over the weekend, and massively exceeded its estimated sale price of between $200,000 and $400,000.
Last week, MusicRadar picked out some of the auction’s highlights, including items linked to the likes of Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain.
Read on to find out how much our favourite items eventually sold for - or, indeed, if they sold at all…
Elvis Presley Gibson LG-2 acoustic guitar
This vintage Gibson LG-2 in sunburst finish was owned by Elvis and used by The King in 1963 film It Happened At The World’s Fair.
Winning bid: $20,480
Elvis Presley safety goggles
Who knew that Elvis was a DIY buff? These Durafon goggles are fitted with a black elastic strap.
Price: Unsold
Elvis Presley karate robe
This karate gi was given by Elvis to his karate instructor Ed Parker, who apparently said at the time “… they have your initials on them don’t they!”. And yours Ed, and yours…
Price: Unsold
Elvis Presley racquetball racquet
Elvis’s Steve Serot green plastic racket with brown leather grip is accompanied by the original brown faux leather cover. This has ’Leach of San Diego’ and ‘Elvis’ embossed in gold.
Price: Unsold
Bob Dylan signed harmonica
This A flat Hohner Marine Band harmonica is signed in black marker by Bob Dylan.
Winning bid: $1,152
Ringo Starr cape from Help!
This black cape (which is lined in red satin) was worn by Ringo during the alpine scenes of 1965 film Help!. It’s hardly suitable mountaineering clothing, but there you go.
Winning bid: $37,500
Paul McCartney Hofner HI-Series B-Bass
This bass guitar wasn’t owned by the Beatle, but he did sign it in 2009.
Winning bid: $14,080
The Marquee Club stage played on by Jimi Hendrix
Yes, that’s right: you can own the wooden stage from the famous London venue. It measures 147 x 48 inches and was played on by the likes of David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Cream, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and The Moody Blues (and Hendrix of course). The winning bidder gets a door thrown in, too.
Winning bid: $19,200
John Entwistle Vox Sidewinder IV bass
This Vox Sidewinder IV electric bass has a mahogany hollow body with maple neck and rosewood fretboard. It’s signed by Entwistle, who is purported to have played it on a September 1967 episode of the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.
Winning bid: $25,000
Jimi Hendrix Vox Clyde McCoy wah-wah pedal
Jimi Hendrix is said to have used this well-worn wah-wah pedal in the recording studio and during live performances. It belonged to Hendrix's backup vocal group The Ghetto Fighters (then known as Arthur and Albert Allen), who performed on three of Hendrix's albums.
Winning bid: $11,250
Bruce Springsteen broken Takamine headstock
This headstock comes from a Takamine acoustic guitar that was played extensively by Bruce Springsteen during his 1984 - 1985 Born In The USA tour. Springsteen apparently broke the guitar during a soundcheck, when the feedback from the guitar was louder than he expected and nearly deafened him. Ouch.
Winning bid: $1,024
Gene Simmons stage-worn pants
A pair of black and white chequered cotton pants worn by Gene Simmons. We don’t know whether or not they’ve been washed since.
Winning bid: $1,792
Steven Tyler signed harmonica
The Aerosmith singer has daubed his initials on this A key Hohner Artist Series Steven Tyler harmonica and his signature on the case.
Winning bid: $1,024
Snoop Dogg video costume
This delightful ensemble was worn by Snoop in his Sensual Seduction video. It comprises a blue and gold lame jacket with asymmetrical front zip and matching pants (both by Jonathan A Logan of Los Angeles); a pair of Paul Smith patent leather ankle boots; and a black felt fedora by Panizza of Italy with added gold mesh and black silk sash. Who could resist?
Winning bid: $3,520
Kurt Cobain smashed guitar stand
This SRO metal guitar stand was owned by Kurt Cobain and is marked ‘Nirvana’. It was used on stage during the band’s performance at Trees in Dallas, Texas, on October 19, 1991. Cobain smashed the stand on stage during the performance.
Winning bid: $1,750
Kurt Cobain smashed Fender guitar neck
More damaged goods from the Nirvana frontman: this Fender guitar neck has a broken maple headstock which is signed ‘Kurt’ in blue marker.
Winning bid: $32,000
Jacksons road case
This outrageously cool piece of tour luggage is a hard blue case that’s emblazoned with the words Jackson Funk Lab. Inside you’ll find a Yamaha EQ unit.
Winning bid: $1,875
Michael Jackson video worn Thriller jacket
This instantly recognisable jacket has a Marc Laurent Paris label and features silver buckles at the cuffs, red silk lining, trapunto stitched collar, snap front closure and signature winged shoulders. The jacket has the words ‘To Bush and Dennis All My Love Michael Jackson’ inscribed on the inside lining in black marker, and the sleeve is additionally signed ‘Love Michael Jackson’.
Winning bid: $1,800,000
Michael Jackson American Music Awards glove
Another iconic Jackson piece, this is a custom-made cotton right-handed black glove owned and worn by The King Of Pop. The glove is covered on back and palm with hand-sewn black Swarovski crystals and has a single snap closure. It was worn by Jackson to the American Music Awards on 16 January 1984, where he won eight awards for the Thriller album.