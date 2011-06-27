Michael Jackson Thriller jacket sells for $1.8m

A jacket worn by Michael Jackson in his 1983 Thriller video has sold for $1.8m at auction in Beverly Hills.

The jacket was the standout piece in the Music Icons auction that took place at Julien’s Auctions over the weekend, and massively exceeded its estimated sale price of between $200,000 and $400,000.

Last week, MusicRadar picked out some of the auction’s highlights, including items linked to the likes of Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain.

Read on to find out how much our favourite items eventually sold for - or, indeed, if they sold at all…