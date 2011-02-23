Slash auctions guitars, vehicles, clothing and... dinosaurs?

In what is probably the coolest yard sale of all time, Slash has hooked up with Beverly Hills auction house Julien's Auctions for a massive sale of guitars, vehicles, clothing, furniture, décor and memorabilia from his Hollywood Hills home.

Among the listings are guitars used by Slash in the studio and on the road with Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver, his entire Superbowl XLV stage outfit, and numerous weird and wonderful curios such as model dinosaurs and custom jewellery.

To see the full collection comprising over 500 items and bid online, visit Julien's Auctions here. The sale doesn't start until 26 March, but click onwards to view a selection of our favourites and their listing descriptions, while we pass a top hat around the office in an attempt to raise enough money to buy Slash's pair of hand-woven Tibetan yoga mats and linen chest. We're not joking.

First up, the perfect motor for the school run...

Many people have speculated over the years what Slash would look like without all that hair. One way to catch a glimpse might have been to steal a glance at him driving down Sunset, windows down in his 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Sports Coupe. What else would you expect one of the greatest electric guitarist in the world to drive? Nothing says hardcore rock 'n' roll like classic American muscle.

After Larry Shinoda originally penned the car's design, Bill Mitchell introduced the world to Chevrolet's most iconic styling of the Corvette with his design, the Stingray, in 1963. Corvettes have always been sexy and Slash's is no exception with its custom power bulge hood, which was taken from the '67 model, that hints at the big block engine that lurks beneath.

Slash's Black '66 is equipped with a big block 427 cubic inch V-8 engine with 435 horsepower, four-speed manual transmission, power steering, power brakes with four-wheel disc brakes, Holley four-barrel carburettor, egg crate grille, air conditioning and stock. The hubcaps, trim rings and spinner Stingray wheels are taken from the 1967 model.