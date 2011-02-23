Slash auctions guitars, vehicles, clothing and... dinosaurs?
Lot 468: 1966 Corvette Stingray
In what is probably the coolest yard sale of all time, Slash has hooked up with Beverly Hills auction house Julien's Auctions for a massive sale of guitars, vehicles, clothing, furniture, décor and memorabilia from his Hollywood Hills home.
Among the listings are guitars used by Slash in the studio and on the road with Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver, his entire Superbowl XLV stage outfit, and numerous weird and wonderful curios such as model dinosaurs and custom jewellery.
To see the full collection comprising over 500 items and bid online, visit Julien's Auctions here. The sale doesn't start until 26 March, but click onwards to view a selection of our favourites and their listing descriptions, while we pass a top hat around the office in an attempt to raise enough money to buy Slash's pair of hand-woven Tibetan yoga mats and linen chest. We're not joking.
First up, the perfect motor for the school run...
Many people have speculated over the years what Slash would look like without all that hair. One way to catch a glimpse might have been to steal a glance at him driving down Sunset, windows down in his 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Sports Coupe. What else would you expect one of the greatest electric guitarist in the world to drive? Nothing says hardcore rock 'n' roll like classic American muscle.
After Larry Shinoda originally penned the car's design, Bill Mitchell introduced the world to Chevrolet's most iconic styling of the Corvette with his design, the Stingray, in 1963. Corvettes have always been sexy and Slash's is no exception with its custom power bulge hood, which was taken from the '67 model, that hints at the big block engine that lurks beneath.
Slash's Black '66 is equipped with a big block 427 cubic inch V-8 engine with 435 horsepower, four-speed manual transmission, power steering, power brakes with four-wheel disc brakes, Holley four-barrel carburettor, egg crate grille, air conditioning and stock. The hubcaps, trim rings and spinner Stingray wheels are taken from the 1967 model.
Lot 360: Slash-played Gibson Melody Maker
A 2005 electric guitar in black with a mahogany neck and pearl inlay. Serial number 061570505. This guitar was played by Slash on the Velvet Revolver Libertad tour for the Talking Heads song Psycho Killer.
Slash can be seen playing this guitar in this video of Velvet Revovler's performance at the 2007 Rock Am Ring festival in Germany.
Lot 485: Slash-worn Superbowl XLV ensemble
Comprising a Chrome Hearts black leather motorcycle jacket with satin lining and decorative metal rosettes, swords and belt buckle, size L, together with a D2D black cotton v neck t-shirt, and a pair of Logan Riese denim jeans with handcrafted leather decoration featuring a skull and bat wing, size 30.
Slash wore this ensemble onstage during the Superbowl XLV halftime show while performing with Fergie.
Lot 445: Slash-played Guild JF30 acoustic
A 1988 acoustic guitar in blonde maple, with a tortoiseshell pickguard and a mahogany neck. Serial number JF300710. Slash says he used this guitar for the recording of the song Patience on Guns N' Roses' second album GN'R Lies.
Lot 335: Two monumental red suede conversation sofas
In a contemporary modular style. 30.5 x 59 x 67 inches.
Lot 493: Slash stage-played custom Stravinski
A black lacquer electric guitar with mahogany neck and pearl inlay fingerboard. Marked with number 9005. Printed on rear of neck, 'Crafted by Jim Foote and Ken Hitsman'. Slash played this guitar on Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion tour for the track Double Talkin' Jive.
Lot 351: Slash-played custom ESP Eclipse
A 2000 cream coloured electric guitar with mahogany neck and pearl inlay fingerboard. Serial number 17127569, marked 'Made in Japan'.
Slash used several ESP throughout his career. Slash explains he obtained this guitar in 2004 in a trade and subsequently played it while touring with Velvet Revolver for their debut album Contraband, in addition to using it in a handful of recording sessions.
Lot 476: Slash-played BC Rich limited edition Bich
A 2003 Body Art Collection 25th Anniversary Bich 'The Bitch's Back' electric guitar featuring a Rick Wiley graphic, with a rosewood neck with pearl inlay fingerboard.Serial number BA25B0382, marked 'Made in China'.
Slash played this guitar in various recording sessions, including Rhianna's Rockstar 101.
Lot 487: Slash-worn Superbowl XLV hightop sneakers
A pair of black suede and snakeskin Supra Footwear hightop sneakers, Size 11.
Lot 505: Slash-played red BC Rich Mockingbird
A 1992 red electric guitar with mahogany neck, maple top, and diamond shaped pearl inlay on the fingerboard. No serial number. Played by Slash while recording the track Loving the Alien on the Velvet Revolver album Contraband.
Lot 365: Slash-worn Rockin' Couture belt
A black leather belt with painted roses and rhinestone-decorated revolver buckle. Marked "Rockin' Couture Handcrafted Custom Designs by Melissa/Bouquet 2006," size M.
Lot 369: Slash-played purple sunburst BC Rich Mockingbird
A purple sunburst electric guitar in maple with mahogany neck and abalone inlayed fingerboard. No date, no serial number. Slash played this guitar to record the track Headspace on the Velvet Revolver album Contraband.
Lot 397: One of five groups of replica dinosaur models
10 dinosaurs including many by noted model artist Bob Morales, some signed. All repaired. Largest 12 x 22 inches.
Lot 309: Slash-played BC Rich Mockingbird Supreme
Electric guitar with blue maple top and mahogany neck with abalone inlay. Two Seymour Duncan pickups. Serial number 27018. This guitar was played onstage with Velvet Revolver during their 2005/2006 Contraband tour.
Lot 439: Harley Davidson motorcycle
Slash's choice of motorcycle muscle is definitely not your father's Harley! This is a lean, mean, drag race down the street as fast as your ass will let you machine.Considered the black sheep of the Harley-Davidson line-up, this 2007 Harley-Davidson VRSCDX Night Rod Special was built as a 'street legal' drag bike and has an engine jointly developed with Porsche that for the first time ever in Harley-Davidson history, included overhead cams.
She features a liquid-cooled Revolution V-Twin 1130 cc engine with 121 horses and electronic sequential port fuel injection, five-speed manual transmission, drag style handle bars, forward position foot pegs, five-gallon fuel tank, disc brakes and best of all the jumbo 240mm rear tyre that blends oh so very nicely with her rear-wheel drive to create the perfect combination for a clean burn off a red light.
Lot 230: Slash-played custom ESP Eclipse
A 1988 electric guitar in black lacquer with a mahogany neck with pearl inlays. Serial number 26117375. Slash used several ESP guitars throughout his career. He traded his 1986 model for this 1988 model, which was used in the recording of Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion albums.
Lot 370: Slash-owned custom Marc Vachon leather jacket
A black leather motorcycle jacket with 'Velvet Revolver Libertad' and other applied decorative patches. No size tag.
Lot 488: Slash-played Superbowl XLV Les Paul
A Gibson Les Paul electric guitar marked 'Artist Proof 01', together with three performance-used purple guitar picks.
Slash dropped to the stage and played Sweet Child O' Mine on this guitar with Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas during the 2011 Superbowl halftime show. Housed in a Gibson Custom hard case with a magenta crushed velvet lining.
