MIA Awards 2013: best guitar, tech and drum gear revealed
And the awards go to...
Designed to celebrate the best of the music industry, the UK's MIA Awards were dished out at a ceremony in London last night.
Among the gongs up for grabs was MusicRadar's Music Making App of the Year Award, along with prizes sponsored by our sister magazines Guitarist, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Computer Music and Future Music.
Click on to find out who won what in each category and for a round-up of the other MIA Award winners.
Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year Award
Our verdit
"Crush has gone all-out to ensure the tone created is authentically vintage - just add years of smoke and a touch of sweat and we think that they will come extremely close."
FULL REVIEW: Crush Drums Sublime E3 kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Guitar Techniques Acoustic Guitar of the Year Award
Total Guitar Amplifier of the Year Award
Our verdict
"Orange's considerable heritage and contemporary ingenuity distilled into a world-beating pro valve head."
FULL REVIEW: Orange OR100H
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year Award
Our verdict
"Audiobus is a genuine game-changer. Hopefully some sort of MIDI sync setup and the ability to save setups are on the way, but as it stands, this a truly essential app for any iOS musician."
FULL REVIEW: A Tasty Pixel Audiobus
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Computer Music Music Software of the Year Award
Our verdict
"Thanks to some well-placed tweaks and deeper features, this is the most refined and powerful version of Reason we've seen yet."
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Reason 7
Future Music Music Hardware of the Year Award
Our verdict
"It sounds the biz, with tons of sound shaping and sequencing options. Great for any setup."
FULL REVIEW: Elektron Analog Four
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Guitarist Electric Guitar of the Year Award
Our verdict
"Anyone who enjoys arpeggiated picking and a crunchy valve tone is in for a treat here - both for the eyes and the ears."
FULL REVIEW: Fender Cabronita Telecaster
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
Other winners...
Classical (sponsored by Classic fm)
Best Keyboard/Digital Piano: Yamaha Clavinova
Best Classical Strings/Bowed: Primavera 200 Violin Outfit
Best Brass & Woodwind: The Andy Sheppard Autograph Saxophone
Best Acoustic Piano: Yamaha Upright U1 SH Silent Piano
Best Classical Music Instrument Shop: Presto Classical
Retailers (sponsored by Arts Council England)
Take It Away Retailer of the Year: One Man Band
Best Specialist Retailer: Sax.co.uk
Best Independent Retailer: Andertons Music Co Ltd
Best Multiple Retailer: Professional Music Technology
Suppliers
Best Supplier (small): Soar Valley Music Ltd
Best Supplier (medium): The Sound Post Ltd
Best Supplier (large): Barnes & Mullins Ltd
Other
Best Export Initiative: Tanglewood Guitar Company Ltd
Music Maker Award: Absolute Music Solutions Ltd
Lifetime Achievement: John Booth