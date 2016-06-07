Metallica play Star-Spangled Banner, auction ESP guitars for charity

Metallica are big fans of the San Jose Sharks - the ice hockey team even skate onto the ice to the metal legends' Seek And Destroy - and last night, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett returned the favour, playing the US National Anthem ahead of the Stanley Cup Final game between the Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

As you can see above, it's a very Metallica rendition, replete with palm-muted chugs and wah-heavy leads, and what's more, James and Kirk are auctioning off the ESP guitars they played that night for charity.

You can bid on the ESP Vulture and KH signature models - which will be signed by all four members of Metallica - at NHL Auctions until 15 June; all proceeds go towards Little Kids Rock and the Ronald McDonald House at Stanford.

This isn't the first guitar-led rendition of the Anthem to make headlines this year, of course, as Flea's off-piste bass solo version at a recent LA Lakers game split opinion among critics and fans alike.