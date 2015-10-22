Megadeth's Dave Mustaine fires "stupid" guitar tech

Megadeth's world tour has only just begun, but it seems it's already fraught with controversy, as frontman Dave Mustaine has lashed out at his guitar tech after an apparently sub-par show in Brisbane, Australia on 21 October.

In a video uploaded to Mustaine's Periscope account, the guitarist explains to camera that he was let down by his tech and "fired his ass", before apologising to the audience, saying: "You deserve way better than this jerkoff did tonight, I'm sorry - Megadeth is much better than we appeared tonight."

