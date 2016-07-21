Meet the Segacaster, a guitar made out of a Sega Genesis/Mega Drive

As you may have noticed from ESP Japan's recent Sonic The Hedgehog models, 2016 marks the 25th Anniversary of Sega's most famous creation, and London's Devil & Sons are getting in on the action with the Segacaster.

Boasting a body composed of an original Sega Genesis console (if you're in the USA) or Mega Drive (everyone else in the world), the Segacaster packs a 25.5" scale neck - complete with Space Invaders inlays - plus a hardtail bridge, cartridge-esque lipstick single coil pickup and Genesis-faithful red-and-black headstock.

And, yes, the original volume slider is entirely functional, while an additional knob controls the guitar's tone.

Creator Daniel Wallis says the concept was inspired by the recent cigar box guitar boom.

"When I was first started making guitars, I wanted to find an easy way to experiment," he explains. "Cigar box guitars seemed to be the way forward, but I really wanted to make something that was a bit more personal.

"I had a look around my flat for things that were cigar box-sized to use and came across an old Mega Drive, which was the perfect size and shape. With a bit of trial and error, I worked out how to hollow the body enough to fit a wooden core inside that would take the neck and bridge whilst also leaving room for the pickup wiring."

Nicely done. In paying homage to the world's fastest hedgehog, Devil & Sons has also posted a video of the guitar in action, performing the infuriatingly catchy theme from Sonic The Hedgehog's Green Hill Zone - and it sounds ace.

If, like us, you want a Segacaster of your own, they cost £499 direct from Devil & Sons. And for those after something with a little more sentimental value, Daniel's original Segacaster prototype is up for auction on eBay, ending on 31 July.

For more of Devil & Sons' jaw-dropping work, check out the company's awesome movie-inspired electric guitars and smashed-up yet playable End of the Road models.