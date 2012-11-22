Meet Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

Spend some time with the scariest men in rock

UPDATE: The competition is now closed!

It's not every day you get the chance to meet two genuine titans of rock, but today is that day.

We've got meet and greet tickets for ONE WINNER PLUS A GUEST, who will meet both Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson (separately) at a venue of their choosing from London O2 Arena, Manchester Arena or Birmingham NIA (unfortunately Glasgow isn't available).

All you have to do to win is head over to our competition page, enter your details and answer the multiple choice question. Good luck!

Unfortunately, we can only accept entrants from the UK. This competition closes on Friday 23 November (that's tomorrow!), so be quick!

The UK shows for the "Twins of Evil" tour are as follows:

11/26 London O2 Arena

11/27 Manchester Arena

11/28 Glasgow SECC

11/29 Birmingham NIA

Tickets are available from Kililive and Seetickets (call on 0844 871 8803).

Rob Zombie's remix album Mondo Sex Head and Marilyn Manson's eighth full-length album Born Villain are both out now.

For more information, visit the official Marilyn Manson website or the official Rob Zombie website.