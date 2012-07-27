Me And My Guitar: Derya 'Dez' Nagle, The Safety Fire

Watch the video above to see Dez Nagle from UK progressive metallers The Safety Fire show off his Contour IV, an interesting variation on the classic T-style solidbody from boutique UK firm Wirebird.

The Safety Fire recently toured the UK with Gojira and will be heading out with Between The Buried And Me and Periphery in October. Until then you can get your Safety Fire fix with their album, Grinding The Ocean. Check out the track Huge Hammers below and if you like what you hear, head to the links below to get hold of a copy.

The Safety Fire - Huge Hammers

Buy The Safety Fire - Grind The Ocean

Physical - http://smarturl.it/TSFdigipak

Digital - http://smarturl.it/TSFitunes