Matt Berry: the 10 records that changed my life

You could say it’s been a bit of a busy year for BAFTA-winning actor/writer/musician/funnyman Matt Berry.

The third season of his cult comedy series Toast Of London, which kept his diary full over much of 2015, has just hit television sets nationwide. He’s played a handful of shows supported by live band The Maypoles, with whom he is embarking on a UK tour later this month. His last performance was at London’s majestic Royal Albert Hall, supporting post-progressive rock hero Steven Wilson to a sold-out audience.

And while that night he exuded a nonchalant sense of ease from the stage, deep inside he couldn’t quite believe what he was doing…

“It was kinda nerve-wracking,” admits Berry, still amazed. “Because it was someone else’s night, you know? Someone else’s gig, someone else’s space… You just have to grab these things and go for it. If the audience like it, cool. If they don’t, it doesn’t matter. You’ve done the best you can!”

In addition to the end-of-year tour, Berry and his six-piece band – which includes Bluetones singer Mark Morriss and folk musician Cecilia Fage – have also just released a new live album.

It’s a delightfully experimental affair, with curious folky interludes reflecting across quizzical yet brilliant detours. In short, the collection of recordings is as baffling as it is thrilling. But ask Berry about his incentive behind the release and he’ll be more than honest with you…

“Well, the real reason behind it is we won’t be playing a lot of those songs any more,” he says.

For me, there are no breaks and definitely no deep baths

“So I wanted a record of them, quite literally. That was the main reason. The other one being I hadn’t had the time to finish the next studio album because I was doing Toast Of London. So we put this out to bridge the gap and create a copy of music we’ll never play again!”

And naturally, the end of one era makes way for another – you get the feeling Matt Berry is the kind of guy who is always working on something. But where does he find the time to unwind? When was the last time he got to run himself a deep bath?

“For me, there are no breaks and definitely no deep baths,” laughs the comedian. “My workload seems to have become a continual thing, ha ha!”

We asked the Toast Of London star about the 10 albums that changed his life and, as expected, he came up with some eclectic choices indeed…

Matt Berry & The Maypoles are on a nationwide tour from today – see Matt Berry's site for all ticket links. The tour finishes in London at Kentish Town Forum on 10 December – tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

