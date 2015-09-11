The Orb's Thomas Fehlmann: the 10 records that blew my mind

Sometimes records stick with you against their will. For me, Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew was a real door opener towards jazz, something which has never left me since.

Even though I am not a musician in the classical sense, it was something that I felt really had an impact on me. What I found fascinating was this concept of mixing genres together. I didn't analyse it at the time, but looking back that was something that really got me moving.

Suddenly there seemed to be a freedom in taking what you like, putting it together and making your own mixture out of it. On Bitches Brew, it was the jazz aspect; mixing those repetitive grooves and melodies that felt different to all those Bebop or cool jazz-type tracks.

This is still one of my very favourite records that I regularly go back to and enjoy.