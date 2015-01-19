Wayne Coyne: the 10 records that changed my life

“I never wanted to be very far from this thing called music. When I was young, music taught me how to live and how to think. Without the music, that way of living and thinking couldn’t have existed. It’s almost as if you’re in your own movie, and there's this soundtrack that fills in all the spaces and propels you forward. As things are happening in your life, they’re taking place to the music you listen to.

"A single song can be just as important as an album if it provides you some sort of profound experience – sad, joyful, whatever the case may be. And, of course, if you’re talking about something like Strawberry Fields Forever, do you really even need a whole album to go with it? There’s plenty right there to last you a lifetime.

“Over the years, I've had people tell me that my music has been really important to them. The first couple of times I heard that, I had a sort of ‘I’m-not-worthy’ reaction. How can me just messing around and having fun in the studio matter that much to to someone? Over time, though, I started to realize that music can affect people in different ways. It doesn’t always have to this Jesus-and-the-atom bomb thing to matter. It just has to mean something for that moment, and I think that's a big, beautiful thing."

On the following pages, Wayne Coyne runs down the 10 records that changed his life.