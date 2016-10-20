Martin unveils trio of time-limited edition acoustic guitars

After a staggering year of new releases (including nine new acoustics at Summer NAMM), Martin is seeing 2016 out with a bang, courtesy of three more limited-edition releases.

The new acoustic guitars include the D-15 Special, 000-15 Special and DR Centennial, all of which feature solid spruce tops and round off Martin's Year of the Dreadnought, with 2016 marking 100 years of the ever-popular body shape.

Here's the full lowdown on all three of the new models direct from Martin itself…