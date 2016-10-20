Martin unveils trio of time-limited edition acoustic guitars
Introduction
After a staggering year of new releases (including nine new acoustics at Summer NAMM), Martin is seeing 2016 out with a bang, courtesy of three more limited-edition releases.
The new acoustic guitars include the D-15 Special, 000-15 Special and DR Centennial, all of which feature solid spruce tops and round off Martin's Year of the Dreadnought, with 2016 marking 100 years of the ever-popular body shape.
Read more: Faith Naked Neptune Electro Black Satin
Here's the full lowdown on all three of the new models direct from Martin itself…
Martin D-15 Special
The D-15 Special is a “time-limited edition” model that continues the Martin tradition of the popular 15-Series line in a rich satin finish with solid mahogany back and sides, but features a solid Sitka spruce top.
Black binding borders the top, black purfling accents the 2-piece back, and a black heel-cap adorns the solid mahogany neck.
Satisfy your desire with an affordable solid wood guitar that is visually distinctive and innovative.
Full specs
- Model: D-15 Special
- Construction: Simple Dovetail Neck Joint
- Body Size: D-14 Fret
- Top Material: Sitka Spruce
- Top Detail: N/A
- Rosette: Multi-Stripe
- Bracing Pattern: X Brace
- Brace Shape: Non-Scalloped
- Brace Material: Sitka Spruce
- Brace Size: 5/16"
- Back Material: Mahogany
- Back Detail: N/A
- Back Purfling/Strip: Style 18
- Side Material: Mahogany
- Side Detail: N/A
- Endpiece: N/A
- Endpiece Inlay: N/A
- Binding: Black
- Top Inlay Material: N/A
- Side Inlay Material: N/A
- Back Inlay Material: N/A
- Neck Material: Mahogany
- Neck Shape: Modified Low Oval
- Neck Taper: Standard Taper
- Plek: Yes
- Nut Material: Bone
- Headstock Shape: Solid with Square Taper
- Headplate Material: East Indian Rosewood
- Headplate Detail: N/A
- Headplate Logo Style: Script Old Style Overlay
- Headplate Binding Material: N/A
- Heelcap: Black
- Fingerboard Material: East Indian Rosewood
- Scale Length: 25.4"
- Neck Joins Body At: 14th Fret
- Number of Frets Total: 20
- Fingerboard Width at Nut: 1 11/16''
- Fingerboard Width at 12th Fret: 2 1/8''
- Fingerboard Inlay Material: Abalone
- Fingerboard Inlay Style: Golden Era Style Diamonds and Squares Short Pattern
- Fingerboard Binding Material: N/A
- Side Dots: Yellow
- Back and Side Finish: Satin
- Back and Sides Colour: Dark Mahogany
- Finish Top: Satin
- Top Colour: Clear
- Finish Neck: Satin
- Neck Colour: Dark Mahogany
- Bridge Material: East Indian Rosewood
- Bridge Style: Modern Belly - Drop in Saddle
- Bridge String Spacing: 2 1/8''
- Saddle: Compensated Bone
- Saddle Radius: 16"
- Tuning Machines: Nickel Open Gear
- Recommended Strings: SP LIFESPAN 92/8 PHOSPHOR BRONZE MEDIUM (MSP7200)
- Knob: Butterbean
- Bridge Pin Material: Ebony
- Bridge Pin Dots: N/A
- Pickguard: Faux Tortoise
- Pickguard Inlay: N/A
- Case: Ply Hardshell
- Label: N/A
- Electronics: None
- Left Handed Availability: Yes
Martin 000-15 Special
The 000-15 Special is a “time-limited edition” model that continues the Martin tradition of the popular 15-Series line in a rich satin finish with solid mahogany back and sides, but features a solid Sitka spruce top.
Black binding borders the top, black purfling accents the 2-piece back, and a black heel-cap adorns the solid mahogany neck.
Satisfy your desire with an affordable solid wood guitar that is visually distinctive and innovative.
Full specs
- Model: 000-15 Special
- Construction: Simple Dovetail Neck Joint
- Body Size: 000-14 Fret
- Top Material: Sitka Spruce
- Top Detail: N/A
- Rosette: Multi-Stripe
- Bracing Pattern: X Brace
- Brace Shape: Non-Scalloped
- Brace Material: Sitka Spruce
- Brace Size: 5/16"
- Back Material: Mahogany
- Back Detail: N/A
- Back Purfling/Strip: Style 18
- Side Material: Mahogany
- Side Detail: N/A
- Endpiece: N/A
- Endpiece Inlay: N/A
- Binding: Black
- Top Inlay Material: N/A
- Side Inlay Material: N/A
- Back Inlay Material: N/A
- Neck Material: Mahogany
- Neck Shape: Modified Low Oval
- Neck Taper: Standard Taper
- Plek: Yes
- Nut Material: Bone
- Headstock Shape: Solid with Square Taper
- Headplate Material: East Indian Rosewood
- Headplate Detail: N/A
- Headplate Logo Style: Script Old Style Overlay
- Headplate Binding Material: N/A
- Heelcap: Black
- Fingerboard Material: East Indian Rosewood
- Scale Length: 25.4"
- Neck Joins Body At: 14th Fret
- Number of Frets Total: 20
- Fingerboard Width at Nut: 1 11/16''
- Fingerboard Width at 12th Fret: 2 1/8''
- Fingerboard Inlay Material: Abalone
- Fingerboard Inlay Style: Golden Era Style Diamonds and Squares Short Pattern
- Fingerboard Binding Material: N/A
- Side Dots: Yellow
- Back and Side Finish: Satin
- Back and Sides Colour: Dark Mahogany
- Finish Top: Satin
- Top Colour: Clear
- Finish Neck: Satin
- Neck Colour: Dark Mahogany
- Bridge Material: East Indian Rosewood
- Bridge Style: Modern Belly - Drop in Saddle
- Bridge String Spacing: 2 1/8''
- Saddle: Compensated Bone
- Saddle Radius: 16"
- Tuning Machines: Nickel Open Gear
- Recommended Strings: SP LIFESPAN 92/8 PHOSPHOR BRONZE LIGHT (MSP7100)
- Knob: Butterbean
- Bridge Pin Material: Ebony
- Bridge Pin Dots: N/A
- Pickguard: Faux Tortoise
- Pickguard Inlay: N/A
- Case: Ply Hardshell
- Label: N/A
- Electronics: None
- Left Handed Availability: Yes
Martin DR Centennial
The DR Centennial is a “time-limited edition” that will cap-off the celebration of “100 Years of the Dreadnought”.
This guitar features a silky-smooth, satin-finish on the body and neck. The Adirondack spruce top with Vintage Tone System (VTS) is bordered by an “antique white” binding.
This elegant, yet simple guitar is an excellent and affordable value for all discerning guitarists.
Full specs
- Model: DR Centennial
- Construction: Simple Dovetail Neck Joint
- Body Size: D-14 Fret
- Top Material: Adirondack Spruce with VTS
- Top Detail: N/A
- Rosette: Multi-Stripe
- Bracing Pattern: Forward Shifted X Brace
- Brace Shape: Scalloped
- Brace Material: Sitka Spruce
- Brace Size: 5/16"
- Back Material: East Indian Rosewood
- Back Detail: N/A
- Back Purfling/Strip: N/A
- Side Material: East Indian Rosewood
- Side Detail: N/A
- Endpiece: N/A
- Endpiece Inlay: N/A
- Binding: Antique White
- Top Inlay Material: Black Stripe
- Side Inlay Material: N/A
- Back Inlay Material: N/A
- Neck Material: Select Hardwood
- Neck Shape: Modified Low Oval
- Neck Taper: High Performance Taper
- Plek: Yes
- Nut Material: Bone
- Headstock Shape: Solid with Square Taper
- Headplate Material: East Indian Rosewood
- Headplate Detail: N/A
- Headplate Logo Style: Script Old Style Overlay
- Headplate Binding Material: N/A
- Heelcap: N/A
- Fingerboard Material: East Indian Rosewood
- Scale Length: 25.4"
- Neck Joins Body At: 14th Fret
- Number of Frets Total: 20
- Fingerboard Width at Nut: 1 3/4''
- Fingerboard Width at 12th Fret: 2 1/8''
- Fingerboard Inlay Material: Mother of Pearl
- Fingerboard Inlay Style: 1955 Style 18
- Fingerboard Binding Material: N/A
- Side Dots: Yellow
- Back and Side Finish: Satin
- Back and Sides Colour: N/A
- Finish Top: Satin
- Top Colour: Clear
- Finish Neck: Satin
- Neck Colour: Dark Mahogany
- Bridge Material: East Indian Rosewood
- Bridge Style: Modern Belly - Drop in Saddle
- Bridge String Spacing: 2 5/32"
- Saddle: Compensated Bone
- Saddle Radius: 16"
- Tuning Machines: Nickel Open Gear
- Recommended Strings: SP LIFESPAN 92/8 PHOSPHOR BRONZE MEDIUM (MSP7200)
- Knob: Butterbean
- Bridge Pin Material: Black Plastic
- Bridge Pin Dots: N/A
- Pickguard: Faux Tortoise
- Pickguard Inlay: N/A
- Case: Ply Hardshell
- Label: N/A
- Electronics: None
- Left Handed Availability: Yes