Martin Simpson's gear - in pictures

Recently, we caught up with Martin Simpson for an in-depth interview about his new album Murmurs, but we were also fortunate enough to be given a guided tour of five of the acoustic wizard's favoured instruments by the man himself. Here are his instruments, in his words...

PRS Martin Simpson Private Stock

“This is the guitar I use most on gigs, a PRS Signature model and this one has an experimental, prototype kind of finish that’s so super thin, it’s barely there. You know, the less finish it has, the more it can really vibrate, or at least we’re asking if that is the case with this prototype.

"It’s the guitar I use on the road all the time, and because it’s got hardly any finish, it really shows the wear. But it’s a great guitar - Honduras rosewood back and sides, Adirondack top.

“This guitar got left in Canada when I was on tour there. I flew down to the USA, leaving temperatures of 30 below and when I arrived... the guitar didn’t. I just had visions of them putting it in a shed and because it’s got hardly any finish on it, I could almost hear it screaming as it shrank.

"As it turned out, it arrived that night at the venue, at 8.30pm and I had no idea what I’d find in the case. I was so scared, but it arrived in a taxi and it was fine! I took it out of the case and did the gig. I think all of Canada knew it was missing, mind.”