Marshall and Softube announce strategic partnership

Marshall is one of the most iconic brands in the guitar amp market, and it's now announced plans to "put itself on the digital map" by entering into a strategic partnership with Swedish plugin developer Softube.

The relationship is said to be a "long term project with long term goals," and several new products are already said to be in development.

Jonathan Ellery, Managing Director of Marshall Amplification says: "For over 50 years Marshall have been innovators and leaders in guitar amplification. Our partnership with Softube will not only strengthen our offering and give Marshall access to world leading technology, but it will also put us on the digital map".

Oscar Öberg, CEO of Softube added: "We are excited and more than a little proud to form this partnership with the most well-known company in our industry. Great times lie ahead for all guitarists!"

There's no word yet on what the two companies' new products might be, but we await their announcements with interest.