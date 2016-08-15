Make your guitar sound like 1,000+ classic songs for free with Ultimate Guitar's Tonebridge app

Best known as the Russian home of user-generated tab, Ultimate Guitar has taken strides into the gear world with its free Tonebridge app, which the company claims can make your guitar sound like over 1,000 classic songs.

Available on iPad only (no iPhone yet), the app offers a library of songs - click on the song, and two controls adjust the tone: effect and volume, keeping it simple for the beginner and intermediate guitarists the app is aimed towards.

Each song effect combines amps and pedals to replicate the sound heard on the original song, and the app also offers suggestions for guitar and pickup settings - as well as links to UG's tab app, naturally.

Tonebridge works with a host of iOS interfaces, promising low-latency performance, and as we mentioned before, it's completely free. It's available to download from the App Store right now.

Tonebridge features

• 1000+ presets for popular songs of different genres

• 500+ demo samples for effect preview

• Collections of presets handpicked by Ultimate Guitar editors

• Intelligent feedback and noise reduction system for a clear sound

• Low latency for real-time playing

• Information about pickup settings

Compatible devices

• Ampkit Link

• Apogee JAM, Line 6 Mobile In, Line 6 SonicPort, iRiffPort, Alesis IO Dock

• iRig, iRig HD