Mad Professor's Porter is a 1x12 cab that sounds like a 4x12

For guitarists looking to travel light, ported cabinets are the answer - we've seen some quality offerings recently in the Matrix NL12 and BluGuitar NanoCab, and now Mad Professor has got in on the act with the Porter 112, which the Finnish gear co claims sounds like a 4x12.

Key to the Porter's size-defying sound is a ported cabinet specially designed for its Jensen Tornado 100W Neodymium speaker, and promises to recreate a half-stack's almighty low-end.

Lightweight, stiffened plywood construction combined with a neo speaker means the cab only weighs 11kg/25lbs, too.

The Porter 112 is available now for €750 from Mad Professor.