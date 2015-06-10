Mad Professor RED cable claims to deliver "revolutionary" guitar tone

Cables provide guitarists with a constant source of tonal debate, and Mad Professor's RED cable will only stir the pot further, boasting what the company claims is "revolutionary in cable technology".

Rather than replace your current cable, the RED slots in between another guitar lead, producing a "stronger signal with faster transients and much better balance".

The cable is based on Mad Professor's work with Kuopio University and Spindeco company, which led to the creation of SpinX: a nano technology that reorganises electrons to create the 'spin wave effect', thus optimising the signal chain.

There's a lot of impossible-sounding science behind this cable, so see if you can hear the difference in the video above. The RED cable is available now from Mad Professor for €199.