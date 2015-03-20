Luxurious Caparison CL15 revealed

Image 1 of 3 Caparison CL15 Image 2 of 3 Caparison CL15 Image 3 of 3 Caparison CL15

Japanese firm Caparison has announced a 2015 Custom Line upgrade for its Classic Angelus model.

The Caparison Custom Line 2015 - CL15, if you're in a hurry - features a 'master-grade', hand-selected flamed-maple carved top, and will be available in two new finishes, Violin (pictured) and Lemon Drop.

Aimed at 'the most discriminating of boutique players' - the rich, in other words - the CL15 looks a meticulously crafted, quality piece and is priced accordingly, with a US SRP of $4,499.

Features:

Custom Switching Options

Limited Edition 2015 Model

Caparison Designed Pickups

Select Master Grade 5A Flame Maple Top

For more info, see www.caparisonguitars.com.