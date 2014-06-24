Image 1 of 3 Lowden 35 Series Fan Fret guitars Image 2 of 3 Lowden 35 Series Fan Fret bridge Image 3 of 3 Lowden 35 Series Fan Fret neck

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: In this video Lowden friend and hawaiian slack key guitarist Stephen Inglis introduces us to his Lowden O35c Fan Fret. The Fan Fret option is available across all three series of the Lowden range.

The Lowden 35 series is for the serious player who can appreciate a whole new world of subtle tone colours and dynamic range. The specification includes Abalone and wood rosette, hand mitred purfling joints on sides and back, wood bound ebony fingerboard, and the superb Gotoh 510 series gold/ebony machineheads.

There is a wide choice of various figured tonewoods for back and sides and a cedar, sitka spruce, alpine spruce, adirondack or redwood soundboard. Left Hand is available for no extra charge. Additional options include soundbox bevel, fan fret, 12 string, and custom neck profile and widths. Lowden recommends the LR Baggs Anthem pickup.

Watch Hawaiian slack key guitarist Stephen Englis demonstrate the beauty and sound of this O-body shape Lowden Fan Fret in the video above.

For additional options visit our 50 series custom shop.

George Lowden says, "What can I say about the 35 series? The longer I go on, the more I love them for their ever so slightly understated beauty, their subtle use of figured and beautiful woods, and not to mention their superb tonal definition and separation.

"The main aim of the fan fret design is to increase bass depth through increasing the string length on the bass side, while at the same time achieving more 'bell like' trebles by shortening the string length on the treble side."

George Lowden comments more on the Lowden 35 series Fan Fret

