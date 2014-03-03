Local H's Scott Lucas picks 10 essential rock movies

The manner in which people watch movies has changed dramatically over the years – catching a bit of your favorite flick on a smartphone or tablet is now a common part of flying, everyday commuting or general time killing. But don't expect Local H guitarist and frontman Scott Lucas to join the mobile movie movement anytime soon.

"I'm not a fan of seeing movies on computers or anything else," he explains, "and I totally draw a line in the sand if it's the first time I'm seeing a film. Some things you just can't and shouldn't do."

Lucas, a hardcore cineast since his teens (and now a film critic for the Chicagoist), is so serious about aesthetics that he recently purchased a DVD projector and screen. "If you're really interested in an authentic film experience, it makes a big difference," he says. "If I can’t see a movie in a theater, I’ll try to watch it at home on my screen with really good sound."

This holds especially true for rock movies, a genre that Lucas reveres to the point of obsession. "There's a lot of films you have to see in a theater," he says, "and if you're talking about a movie about a band or something involving music, that's a no-brainer. Growing up, going to see Pink Floyd's The Wall was an event. You’d get high, they’d crank up the big sound system, and you’d watch Bob Geldolf turn into a screaming blob. And c'mon, you couldn't see Zeppelin in concert, so The Song Remains The Same was the next best thing. I can't imagine somebody seeing that for the first time on a computer. That's just wrong."

Local H (with new drummer Ryan Harding) are playing select dates in the US ahead of a full tour, which kicks off April 16th (for more info, visit the band's website). On the following pages, Scott Lucas runs down his picks for 10 Essential Rock Movies.