Live and Unsigned 2012 winner to take home £10,000 cash

Live and Unsigned has added a tasty new main cash prize of £10,000 for the winning act of this year's competition. The UK's largest music competition for unsigned acts and bands is set to be even bigger this year with up to £100,000 of prizes to be won along the way!

As well as the outstanding new main prize of £10,000 in cash for the winning act to spend on their development as they wish, the lucky act can expect to embark on an extensive UK tour of up to 100 shows, which will also see them take to the stage at some of the UK's hottest festivals, with festival organisers from Strawberry Fields Festival, Norfolk Spectacular, Brownstock, Butserfest, London Summer Jam, Z-Fest and Lancaster Music Festival all offering slots to the Live and Unsigned winning act to play their 2012 events!

As well as the chance to play UK festivals, the winning act will be jetted off to perform an exclusive slot at an international festival, showcasing their music on a global scale! To complete their extensive tour, the Live and Unsigned winners will be invited to perform at an industry showcase at a top London venue, giving the act the chance to showcase their music to industry specialists.

On top of touring the UK and beyond, the winning act will be promoted extensively on both MUZU.TV and YouTube, receive coverage on MusicRadar, and will also be included on a CD which will be distributed to 40,000 people. An initial winner's publicity package worth up to £10,000 could see the winning act covered in Kerrang! Q Magazine, NME, The Fly, RWD Magazine, Mojo Magazine, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, and Rhythm and Flavour Magazine. Further, the winners will be offered a comprehensive consultation package covering social marketing, image, branding and access to music industry contacts.

As if the outstanding winner's package wasn't enough, there are up to £100,000 worth of prizes up for grabs for all acts throughout the competition. There are over 75 festival support slots up for grabs for this year's contestants, with organisers from festivals such as Beach Break Live and OsFest selecting acts throughout the music contest! Other prizes up for grabs throughout the competition include a selection of Blackstar and TC Electronic amps, and free studio time at some of the country's finest studios!

With an exceptional winner's package and plenty of prizes up for grabs throughout the entire competition, it's clear that Live and Unsigned is THE competition for unsigned solo acts and bands.

To sign up for 2012 auditions, which are underway in January, visit the Live and Unsigned website.