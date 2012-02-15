Listen: John Lydon's first new Public Image Ltd song in 20 years

A bed-headed John Lydon on stage with PiL in Atlantic City, NJ, 2010. © Scott Weiner ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

The bouncing, dub-ska One Drop, Public Image Ltd's first new song in 20 years, debuted today on the Steve Lamacq afternoon show BBC's 6 Music today. You can listen to the track, which includes the DJ's intro and outro, below.

One Drop signals something of a full-fledged reactivation of PiL by John Lydon. The song will be released on a vinyl four-song EP for Record Store Day on 21 April, and a full album, This Is PiL, will follow in May or June.

Currently, Public Image Ltd consists of Lydon, Bruce Smith (drums), Lu Edwards (guitar) and Scott Firth (bass, various instruments).