Line 6 unveils Pod HD Pro rack processor

As well as launching its iOS guitar solutions, Line 6 has also released spec details of the POD HD Pro, the new flagship in its POD HD line.

The specs of this studio-grade product are, as you might imagine, extensive: check out the press release below for details and visit the Line 6 website for more.

Line 6, Inc. (line6.com), the industry leader in digital modelling technology for musicians, announced today the release of POD HD Pro rack-mountable multi-effect processor. Featuring revolutionary Line 6 HD modelling technology, POD HD Pro delivers the highest-quality tones to performing and recording guitarists.

"As the flagship product of our new POD HD line, POD HD Pro is the best of the best," remarked Elliot Chenault, product manager for Line 6 POD HD products. "It's got all the features, connectivity, flexibility and tone that today's professional guitarists and producers need."

POD HD Pro is loaded with an arsenal of 22 HD guitar amp models and 22 HD guitar preamp-only models, which are perfect for driving a tube amp's power section. HD models are a quantum leap forward in modelling quality, giving digital signal processing all the feel, dynamics and playability that makes guitarists passionate about great tube amps. Detailed amplifier behaviour including single-ended class A tube stages, class AB push/pull interactions, power supply behaviour and more are emulated with incredible nuance. The result is exceptional warmth, feel, sustain and articulation.

Over 100 M-class effects, which are descended from legendary Line 6 pedals DL4™ Delay Modeller (the storied "green box") and the M13®, M9® and M5 Stompbox Modellers, as well as eight new mic models and 16 new cab models also come stock for a variety of modern, vintage and boutique-inspired tones perfect for any pro player.

An extensive digital and analogue I/O makes POD HD Pro flexible, powerful and ready for any studio or stage application. The AES/EBU out doubles as the L6 LINK™ jack which, when connected to a Line 6 DT-series tube amplifier, creates a boutique amp factory capable of producing a virtually unlimited variety of tones with boutique warmth and feel. There's also a Variax® Digital Input jack for connecting to a Line 6 James Tyler Variax® modelling guitar. No matter the environment, POD HD Pro fits seamlessly.

POD multi-effect processors have long been a cornerstone of professional studio and stage guitar rigs around the world, and POD HD Pro rack multi-effect is set to raise that standard even higher.

For more information and complete spec listing, visit www.line6.com/podhd/pro.

MSRP inc VAT- £629.99