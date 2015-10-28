Lifehouse's Jason Wade on 20 years of songwriting

Acoustic fingerpicking has become part of your writing too; the song Wish especially...

“I think I learned my fingerpicking style from my mom actually. She always had this 12-string Washburn laying around the house and I always remember her staying late up at night and she always had this very distinctive style of picking.

We’ll go and see a movie or go get some food and just reset the palette

“I think I absorbed that from her when I started playing the guitar when I was around 14. Wish came out of just sitting down with an acoustic guitar and the pattern and song just kind of wrote itself.”

Do you usually sit down with a plan to write, or just wait for inspiration?

“In the last two years I’ve tried to go into the studio with my engineering friend, maybe four or five times out of a week. And, to be honest, some days it’s just not happening. I’ll come up with two or three ideas that I think are rubbish and I’ll throw them back into the digital air. We’ll go and see a movie or go get some food and just reset the palette, then go back into the studio.

When you’re trying to force something, it seems so flat and lifeless; it’s not breathing

“Sometimes that’s all you need; to stop thinking for a moment. To come back to the studio after you throw an idea out and then all of a sudden a track will start to take shape. And that’s what happened with Flight; I tried to write three different songs that day and I was getting really frustrated. Then we took a break, and right when we were about to quit, the song came.

“Songwriting is so interesting to me, and I think it always will be to me, because you can’t figure it out. You can’t figure out what that magic component is but when it’s there it’s so easy and effortless. It’s almost like you’re watching it… almost like an out of body experience.

“When you’re trying to force something, it seems so flat and lifeless; it’s not breathing. And I’ve read a lot interviews with different artists and then all say the same thing; they don’t know where that comes from. You just have to be aware that when you get that itch, something special is about to happen. And that’s when you want to put yourself in a position to capture it.”