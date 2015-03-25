Jason Wade on Lifehouse's new album, Out Of The Wasteland

Most bands look forward to the recording of a new album as being a kind of learning process. But for Jason Wade, lead singer and guitarist of Lifehouse, he hoped that the sessions for the band's upcoming seventh album, Out Of The Wasteland, would be more of an "unlearning experience."

"We were so so green when we made our first album," Wade says. "I ended up getting signed at a time when I wasn’t even looking for a record deal, and then I just fell into this life of making records and touring. Doing that over and over and over again winds you down after a while; you get good at doing the same old tricks in the studio. Now that we’ve left Interscope and we’ve gone kind of independent, I really wanted to make an album that captures that youthful innocence again, like when I was a teenager."

Wade sat down with MusicRadar recently to expand on how he and the band (which also includes Bryce Soderberg, bass, and Rick Woolstenhulme, Jr., drums) shook off creative stasis on the new set, recording with fave producer Jude Cole, and how Jennifer Lawrence fit into the whole thing.

You mentioned finding the innocence again. But is that really possible? You can’t really be the same person or band that you used to be – so much has changed.

“You can get flashes of it. Obviously, you grow and evolve and change. But if you make a conscious effort to catch yourself when you find yourself falling into patterns, you can get back to the kind of purity that used to matter, and that’ll stop you from going through the motions and phoning it in.

“This time, I really tried to do what I could to find those magic moments and write songs that would give me the chills, like I used to in the early days. This album is a series of magic moments and getting chills. Obviously, like you said, it can never be exactly the same, but I think you can get glimpses of it. It’s something to strive for, and I think it’s something the fans can recognize. They know when you’ve lost your zeal and passion, and they know when you’re into it, too.”

On the other hand, when a lot of bands find success, they’re seduced into thinking that they have to do the same thing over and over to keep having hits.

“Yeah, I’ve seen that, sure. But you have to shift gears or else it’ll become stale. For us, it was a matter of making that decision to not get locked into a formula. It was a struggle to get everyone on board. Most of our records were recorded live with everybody in a room. The song would be written, I’d play it for the guys, and then we’d do pre-production and kind of produce it ourselves.

“To get away from that, I decided to go into the studio by myself and throw different sounds down on tape, just to see if I could come up with something that sounded interesting. Then I brought the guys in after the fact to play over the tracks I’d recorded. That was kind of tough, I think, because in the past we’d always recorded in a more traditional fashion."