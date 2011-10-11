More

Last chance to book tickets for the Guitarist Presents Fender Custom Shop special event!

Attend and win a Fender Custom Shop '60 Strat Relic in vintage white on the night!

  • Around 100 Fender Custom Shop instruments
  • Meet and chat with Mike Eldred, head of the Fender Custom Shop
  • Strike a deal on your dream guitar and take it away on the night
  • Beautiful surroundings of historic Bath
  • Meet and chat with the Guitarist team
  • Free drink on arrival
  • You have around a 1 in 80 chance of winning that Strat!

Thursday 13 October, Bath. Full details here.

Call Liz Coomb at the IGF to book tickets on 020 7014 2814 or email liz@igf.org.uk.