Last chance to book tickets for the Guitarist Presents Fender Custom Shop special event!

Attend and win a Fender Custom Shop '60 Strat Relic in vintage white on the night!
- Around 100 Fender Custom Shop instruments
- Meet and chat with Mike Eldred, head of the Fender Custom Shop
- Strike a deal on your dream guitar and take it away on the night
- Beautiful surroundings of historic Bath
- Meet and chat with the Guitarist team
- Free drink on arrival
- You have around a 1 in 80 chance of winning that Strat!
Thursday 13 October, Bath. Full details here.
Call Liz Coomb at the IGF to book tickets on 020 7014 2814 or email liz@igf.org.uk.