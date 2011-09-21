Guitarist presents: An evening of Fender Custom Shop

Guitarist has teamed up with Coda Music and the Fender Custom Shop to bring you an exclusive evening in the beautiful heritage city of Bath. Get up close and personal with up to 100 Custom Shop instruments, while also having the chance to meet and chat with staff from Fender, Coda Music and Guitarist magazine.

Come and join us for this exclusive event, featuring Custom Shop chief Mike Eldred and master builder Dale Wilson, on Thursday 13 October, 6:00-10:00pm, but hurry as places are extremely limited - just 100, to be exact.

Read more: Fender EU Master Design '56 Stratocaster

On the night you'll get a complimentary drink on arrival and the chance to examine and play any of the amazing Custom Shop instruments on display. Guitarist staff will be on hand to chat, share tips and playing advice and you'll also be able to bring and show your own Custom Shop guitars.

There will also be a prize draw to win a Custom Shop 1960 Strat Relic on the night. Tickets are £59 per person, which includes your complimentary drink and entry into the prize draw. For security reasons, the exact location in Bath will be revealed after purchasing tickets!

To buy tickets, e-mail Liz Coomb at the Internation Guitar Foundation or call 020 7014 2814.

