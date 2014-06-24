Image 1 of 2 Lâg T80ACE Image 2 of 2 Lâg T80ACE headstock

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: The Lâg T80ACE offers a solid Sitka Spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a DirectLâg Plus electronics system all in one affordable model.

This auditorium style guitar also features a professional High Gloss finish and a full, balanced tone that will excel in any playing situation.

Designed with the discerning player in mind, the Tramontane 80 Range of guitars are distinguished by their solid top construction and attractive features, such as professional grade electronics system and bold black and ivory rosette work.

The T80ACE is representative of the uncommon character and flexibility of Lâg Guitars.

