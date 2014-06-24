Lâg Guitars at Acoustic Expo 2014

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: With their resonant sound, striking finish and exquisite craftsmanship, Lâg Guitars offer uncommon character and flexibility.

Guitars in the Tramontane range of acoustic guitars are distinguished by their use of fine woods and finishes, proprietary preamp/pickup systems, and a detailed rosette design. The Occitania nylon string series is a skillfully crafted reimagining of the classical guitar. Beyond the realm of acoustic instruments, Lâg also offers two unique electric guitars, the Arkane and the Imperator, each carefully designed to deliver captivating tones and exquisite looks.

With an emphasis on playability and tonality, Lâg Guitars are suitable for all players, regardless of style or skill level.

Lâg T80ACE

Designed with the discerning player in mind, the Tramontane 80 Range of guitars are distinguished by their solid top construction and attractive features, such as professional grade electronics system and bold black and ivory rosette work.

Lâg T100ACEBLK

Finished in deep gloss Black and adorned with Mahogany & Maple binding, the T100ACEBLK is a stunning example of Lâg's exquisite craftsmanship.

Lâg T100DCEBLK

Our T100DCEBLK is begins with a traditional dreadnought style body that is constructed with a solid Red Cedar top for a sweet, deep, and exacting tone. Its construction is then rounded out with resonant Mahogany back and sides, and an Indonesian Rosewood fingerboard and bridge.

