Image 1 of 3 Lâg T100ACEBLK Image 2 of 3 Lâg T100ACEBLK headstock Image 3 of 3 Lâg T100ACEBLK preamp

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: Our T100ACEBLK is begins with a comfortable auditorium style body that is constructed with a solid Red Cedar top for a sweet, deep, and exacting tone.

Its construction is then rounded out with resonant mahogany back and sides, and an Indonesian rosewood fingerboard and bridge.

This guitar also features StudioLâg Plus electronics with five analog presets and a Nanoflex® Piezo pickup for clear, consistent amplification.

Finished in deep gloss Black and adorned with Mahogany & Maple binding, the T100ACEBLK is a stunning example of Lâg's exquisite craftsmanship.

Its vibrant tone and captivating looks are sure to get you noticed.

