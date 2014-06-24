Image 1 of 3 Lâg T100DCEBLK Image 2 of 3 Binding Image 3 of 3 Headstock

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: Our T100ACEBLK is begins with a comfortable dreadnought style body that is constructed with a solid Red Cedar top for a sweet, deep, and exacting tone.

Its construction is then rounded out with resonant mahogany back and sides, and an Indonesian rosewood fingerboard and bridge.

Read more: Faith Venus HiGloss Venus Cut/Electro percussive

This guitar also features StudioLâg Plus electronics with five analog presets and a Nanoflex® Piezo pickup for clear, consistent amplification.

Finished in deep gloss Black and adorned with mahogany and maple binding, the T100ACEBLK is a stunning example of Lâg's exquisite craftsmanship.

Its vibrant tone and captivating looks are sure to get you noticed.

Return to the Lâg Guitars booth