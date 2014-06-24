Lâg T100DCEBLK
Binding
Headstock
ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: Our T100ACEBLK is begins with a comfortable dreadnought style body that is constructed with a solid Red Cedar top for a sweet, deep, and exacting tone.
Its construction is then rounded out with resonant mahogany back and sides, and an Indonesian rosewood fingerboard and bridge.
Read more: Faith Venus HiGloss Venus Cut/Electro percussive
This guitar also features StudioLâg Plus electronics with five analog presets and a Nanoflex® Piezo pickup for clear, consistent amplification.
Finished in deep gloss Black and adorned with mahogany and maple binding, the T100ACEBLK is a stunning example of Lâg's exquisite craftsmanship.
Its vibrant tone and captivating looks are sure to get you noticed.