Image 1 of 2 Kostal Guitars OM Image 2 of 2 Kostal Guitars OM back

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: Jason Kostal's rise to the upper echelons of the world lutherie scene has come through years of experience as a player, collector and, latterly, as a builder of some of the finest guitars available today.

Following a four-year period as an instructor with the prestigious Roberto-Venn school of luthery, Jason was chosen for an extended apprenticeship with one of the founding fathers of the modern steel string guitar, Ervin Somogyi.

Read more: Rob Papen SubBoomBass2

Since setting up on his own, Jason has established a profile as a world class steel string guitar luthier.

Kostal guitars have a characteristically orchestral sound with a full, warm bass response and rich trebles. Supremely expressive instruments, they boast immediate response and wide dynamic range that makes them perfect for the modern fingerstylist.

Jason offers four designs: an OO, an OM, a modified dreadnought and a jumbo. In this video, you will see and hear the Kostal OM in action:

Discover more about the Kostal OM

Kostal Guitars are represented exclusively in Europe by The North American Guitar.

Return to The North American Guitar booth