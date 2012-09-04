Korg unveils TMR-50 Tuner Metronome Recorder

Korg has announced a new addition to its ever-popular guitar tuner range, the TMR-50, which combines a chromatic tuner and metronome with a built-in recorder that can tape up to 20 minutes of audio.

All-in-one practice tools like this aren't a new idea, but this is one of the more compact versions we've seen. The TMR-50 has a fairly comprehensive metronome with 15 rhythms and a tempo range of up to 252BPM, plus a tuner that can handle an eight-octave note range.

On top of this, it can record up to 100 tracks using the built-in mic or jack input and will also feature a USB port to transfer audio files and date to a computer, which, with that 20 minute limit, we wager you'll need to do fairly frequently. There's also a loop function, for playing back recorded tracks and going over specific regions.

Korg does this kind of thing exceptionally well usually and its tuners can be found zipped into guitarists' gig bags the world over. That said, we'd like to see the firm bring this kind of tool to iOS/Android in software form.

Read the full (encyclopedic) Korg TMR-50 press release below.

PRESS RELEASE: The TMR-50 - Your Ideal Practice Partner

Highlights

Tuner, metronome, and recorder can be used simultaneously or independently

Internal mic and speaker make it easy to record and play back your performance

Loop Play function lets you repeat a desired region of a recorded track

High-quality linear PCM recording/playback

Record up to 100 tracks (approximately total 20 minutes)

USB port lets you transfer recorded data and song files between the TMR-50 and your computer

Newly designed highly responsive LCD needle-type meter

Wide detection range from C1 to C8

The Sound Out function produces a reference tone in a three-octave range from the built-in speaker

The Sound Back function generates the reference tone that's closest to the input sound, while the meter indicates the pitch discrepancy between the reference and the input sound - a great function for ear training!

Calibration supports a range of concert pitches

Marks indicate pure major and minor third intervals

Wide tempo range of 30--252 beats per minute

15 rhythm variations let you practice with a broad range of musical styles

Easy tempo settings with two types of tempo step patterns plus a tap tempo function

Large LCD with backlight brightness that's adjustable over two levels for enhanced visibility

Your choice of body color: black or pearl white

Convenient key layout, and newly designed stand and battery cover

Memory Backup and Auto Power Off

Korg's popular TM series of tuner/metronome units is loved by players who practice to perfect their musical skills. Now joining the lineup is the TMR-50, which adds recorder functionality to the already impressive list of features.

An extremely valuable way to improve your playing ability is to identify the problem areas that need work, and then practice to improve those areas. With its built-in mic and speaker, the TMR-50 makes it easy to practice this way. It provides high-quality linear PCM recording and a USB port for convenient usage with your computer.

The TMR-50 features equally robust capabilities for its tuner and metronome functionality that will help you improve your sense of pitch and rhythm. Two choices of color are available: black and pearl white. Whether you're in a brass band or an orchestra, the TMR-50 is the ideal partner for anyone who wants to improve their playing.

Recorder Section



The built-in mic and speaker make it easy to record and play back your practice sessions

Since a mic and speaker are built-in to the TMR-50, you can start recording when the moment is right. Of course there is also an Input jack and a Phones jack, so you can record via a contact mic or play back the audio through earphones.

There's also a convenient Loop Play function that repeatedly plays the specified region of the recorded data, allowing you to practice along with a specific phrase.

In addition, the tuner, metronome, and recorder can be used simultaneously for even more effective training. The TMR-50 can help you check your playing in a variety of ways that will help you advance as a musician; you can record with a metronome pre-count, record a "tempo sync track"* that lets you check whether you were in time with the tempo during playback, or you can activate the tuner during playback to check your pitch.

*During recording, you'll be able to monitor the metronome sound in real time through the Phones jack.

High Quality Linear PCM Recording/Playback

In spite of its affordable price, the TMR-50 features high-quality linear PCM recording/playback (44.1 kHz / 16-bit, monaural). It's also able to automatically optimize the recording level as appropriate for the volume of your playing, ensuring great clarity and excellent sound. A maximum of 100 tracks can be recorded (total time approximately 20 minutes), which provides ample space for recording instrumental practice.

USB Connectivity

If the TMR-50's recording memory fills up and you want to save data, you can copy it to your computer via the USB connection. The data is saved in WAV format, so you'll be free to listen to your practice sessions on your computer whenever you want. Standard WAV format files can also be copied from your computer to the TMR-50 and they can be listened to through the built-in speaker or headphones*; for example, you may find it convenient to store the original recording of the song that you want to practice.

*If the WAV file is stereo, you can enjoy stereo playback via the Phones jack.



Tuner Delivers Outstanding Functionality

Newly designed needle-style LCD meter with excellent response and wide detection range

The TMR-50 features extremely good response to audio input from wind and other instruments, and the redesigned meter display method allows the pitch to be accurately and instantly shown without any time lag. Wind players will no longer experience the problem of their pitch changing spontaneously before it can be displayed accurately; this ensures that you'll be able to develop stable and drift-free pitch.

The detection range is extremely wide, extending from C1 (32.70 Hz) to C8 (4186.01Hz) which covers the note ranges of wind, string, and most other types of instruments. Even potentially difficult instruments that have a low pitch and numerous overtones can be tuned accurately, thanks to Korg's proprietary high-precision technology.

The built-in high-sensitivity mic also allows easy and accurate tuning of acoustic instruments such as guitar and ukulele; alternatively, you can use the CM-100L contact mic (separately sold) to send the vibrations directly to the tuner for even greater reliability.

The Sound Out Function

In addition to visual tuning using the meter, you can use the Sound Out function* to produce a reference tone from the internal speaker or headphones, and tune by ear. You can specify the reference tone in a three-octave range from C3 (130.81 Hz) to C6 (1046.50 Hz) which covers a wide variety of instruments.

*When using the recorder and tuner functions simultaneously, the tuner section will be usable only in Meter mode; the Sound Out function will not be available.

The Sound Back Function



The tuner can be used to detect and inform you of pitch discrepancies, and also as a tool that helps you develop the ability to hear and produce the correct pitch. That's why the TM-50 provides the proprietary Sound Back function* that until now has been featured only on Korg's high-end tuners. Detecting the pitch of your audio input, this function sounds the nearest reference tone from the speaker while the meter shows the pitch difference between your input and the reference tone. Since the pitch is indicated in both visual and audible form, this not only allows you to tune more accurately, but is also an ideal method for training your sense of pitch. Developing your ear in this way is an indispensible way to practice, especially for the beginner.

*This function is available for input via the Input jack or when using headphones.

*When using the recorder and tuner functions simultaneously, the tuner section will be usable only in Meter mode; the Sound Back function will not be available.

Marks Indicate Pure Major/Minor Third Intervals

When performing in a brass band or orchestra, incorrect pitch is particularly noticeable for harmonic intervals of a third, yet by slightly skewing the pitch of a major or minor third interval from the equal-tempered pitch, you can obtain a more pure-sounding harmony that satisfies the ear. The meter scale of the TMR-50 provides marks that indicate pure major and minor thirds relative to a given pitch; simply by tuning. When the needle aligns with the appropriate mark*, you'll be able to produce beautiful harmony when playing in an ensemble. This is extremely convenient not only for wind instruments, but also for vocal or a cappella practice.

*When tuning to a pure major or minor third, the note that should be adjusted will depend on the music you're playing.

Convenient Options for Practicing a Variety of Music

Fifteen types* of rhythms are built in, including time signature numerators from 0 through 9, duplets, triplets, triplets without the center beat, quadruplets, quadruplets without the center beats. The tempo can be freely set in the range of 30-252 beats per minute. Sophisticated rhythms such as triplets and quadruplets with the center beats omitted can be useful for a diverse variety of styles including classical, rock, and jazz. The volume can also be adjusted, so you'll be able to use the metronome in any situation from personal practice in a small room to rehearsals in a studio.

*If you're using the tuner and metronome simultaneously, triplets, triplets omitting the middle beat, quadruplets, and quadruplets omitting the center beats will not be available.

Easy Tempo Settings

When setting the tempo, you can choose either "pendulum steps" where the tempo will increment or decrement in the same numerical steps as on a mechanical metronome, or "full steps" which allows you to specify any tempo between 30 and 252 in one-step increments. In addition, you can also use the tap tempo input to specify the desired tempo simply by pressing a switch in time with the beat.

Enhanced Visibility

The large LCD display has a backlight that lets you adjust the brightness in two levels. In conjunction with the LED guide at the top of the display, this ensures excellent visibility, even when you're performing on a dim stage or in an orchestra pit. The characters shown in the display are also larger for improved readability.

Two Choices of Colour

For the body colour, you can choose either cool black or fresh pearl white. In spite of the numerous functions --- tuner, metronome, and recorder --- offered by the TMR-50, its front panel features a key layout that's extremely easy to understand. Attention has even been paid to the details of the back cover, which features a newly designed folding stand that lets the unit stand up on its own. The new battery cover is now unified with the main case, eliminating any possibility of loss.

Memory Backup and Auto Power-Off

Even when you turn off the power, the TM-50 will remember the tempo, beat, rhythm, calibration, and reference tone settings that you've specified. The Auto Power-Off feature will automatically turn off the power if twenty minutes have elapsed without any sound being input to the tuner while the metronome is not running.

