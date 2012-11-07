Korg and Walden extend Test Drive promotion

Korg and Walden have extended their Test Drive promotion until 31 December.

All you need to do to take advantage is head to a participating dealer, try out a Walden guitar and you'll be eligible to claim a free Korg GT-4 tuner worth over £30.

As well as bagging a free tuner, anyone who takes part in the promotion will also be entered into a draw to win a Vox AGA-150 acoustic amplifier.

For more information, including further details on the promotion and information on Walden guitars, visit their website.